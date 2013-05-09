WASHINGTON May 9 The International Monetary Fund is not currently planning a new visit to Egypt to discuss the country's $4.8 billion loan program as it awaits new economic data and reform plans from the government, the Fund's spokesman said on Thursday.

"Staff are working actively with Egyptian authorities from headquarters," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.

"We stand ready to support a homegrown program that addresses the economic and financial challenges that Egypt is facing, that is socially balanced, and has broad ownership so that it can restore confidence and be implemented successfully."

Rice also said he does not imagine there will be further discussions on official debt restructuring for Greece, which has been bailed out with some 200 billion euros ($260 billion) from the European Union and the IMF since May 2010.