By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON May 9 The International Monetary
Fund is not currently planning a new visit to Egypt to discuss
the country's $4.8 billion loan program as it awaits new
economic data and reform plans from the government, the Fund's
spokesman said on Thursday.
"Staff are working actively with Egyptian authorities from
headquarters," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.
"We stand ready to support a homegrown program that
addresses the economic and financial challenges that Egypt is
facing, that is socially balanced, and has broad ownership so
that it can restore confidence and be implemented successfully."
Rice also said he does not imagine there will be further
discussions on official debt restructuring for Greece, which has
been bailed out with some 200 billion euros ($260 billion) from
the European Union and the IMF since May 2010.
"We do not envision any new OSI (official sector
involvement) discussions at this juncture," he said, adding that
the Fund's executive board is set to discuss the next
disbursement of money to Greece on May 31.
The Washington-based lender said Greece's European partners
promised to provide additional debt relief, possibly in the form
of more generous loan terms, if Athens manages to meet its
fiscal targets for 2013. The Fund says Greece's debt must fall
to 124 percent of national income by 2020, and to below 110
percent of GDP by 2022, in order to be sustainable.
Rice also said Slovenia must follow through on its reform
pledges in order to restore market confidence and return to
growth. The Eastern European country has pledged to privatize 15
state firms and raise taxes in order to avert an international
bailout, though it is still in discussions with unions over wage
cuts for government workers.