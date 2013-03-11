WASHINGTON, March 11 Egypt needs to take "bold and ambitious" policy actions to address its economic challenges without further delay and could tap interim IMF assistance while it puts in place more permanent measures, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

An IMF spokeswoman said the IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument was a lending facility designed to provide rapid, but limited, assistance to member countries facing urgent balance of payments needs.

"Use of the RFI could be an option if there is a need for interim financing while a strong medium-term policy program is being put in place," the spokeswoman told Reuters. "Ultimately, this is a decision the authorities will have to take," she added.