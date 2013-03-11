WASHINGTON, March 11 Egypt needs to take "bold
and ambitious" policy actions to address its economic challenges
without further delay and could tap interim IMF assistance while
it puts in place more permanent measures, the International
Monetary Fund said on Monday.
An IMF spokeswoman said the IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument
was a lending facility designed to provide rapid, but limited,
assistance to member countries facing urgent balance of payments
needs.
"Use of the RFI could be an option if there is a need for
interim financing while a strong medium-term policy program is
being put in place," the spokeswoman told Reuters. "Ultimately,
this is a decision the authorities will have to take," she
added.