WASHINGTON Oct 10 The International Monetary
Fund is ready to work with Egyptian authorities to help
stabilize the country's economy, IMF chief Christine Lagarde
said on Thursday, citing discussions that have been ongoing for
the past year and a half.
"We are keen and ready to engage with the Egyptian
authorities in order to help the country and the people of Egypt
stabilize the situation, address the economic difficulties that
it's facing," Lagarde said in a news conference.
"We believe that it has to be a cooperation between the
Egyptian authorities on the one hand, us, the donors, whoever is
participating and is keen to stabilize the financial and
economic situation of the country," she said.