By Lesley Wroughton
| WASHINGTON, Sept 27
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The International Monetary
Fund cautioned emerging market countries on Thursday that their
impressive growth could be at risk if advanced economies should
slow, urging policymakers to ensure their economies were ready
to respond.
The IMF said better policymaking over more than a decade in
emerging and developing countries has made these economies
stronger and better equipped to handle economic shocks, but
emphasized that they were not immune to shocks from within or
from abroad.
In initial chapters of its World Economic Outlook released
on Thursday, the IMF warned that a surge in capital flows, rapid
credit growth and high commodity prices, which have helped drive
strong growth in emerging economies, were also prone to sudden
stops.
"There is no guarantee that the relative calm emerging
economies have enjoyed over the past two years will continue,"
IMF economist Abdul Abiad told a news conference. "There is a
significant risk that advanced economies could experience
another downturn, and in such an event, emerging economies and
developing economies will end up 'recoupling' with advanced
economies."
Signs that slowing global demand is cooling growth in most
emerging economies are already apparent, with manufacturing
output falling and business confidence waning. In July, the IMF
shaved its growth forecasts for three of the four BRIC countries
- Brazil, China and India. Only Russia avoided a cut in its
forecast.
China's central bank has already cut interest rates twice in
June and July to deal with its slowing economies, but has so far
held off on more aggressive easing measures despite further
signs of easing demand at home and abroad.
FOCUS ON FISCAL SAFETY NETS
The IMF report, which looks at economic expansions and
downturns in more than 100 emerging and developing economies
over the past 60 years, found that emerging economies were
spending more time in expansion mode. Downturns and recoveries
have become shallower and shorter, the fund found.
Recessions in advanced economies and sudden stops in capital
flows doubled the likelihood that expansions in emerging
economies will come to an end, according to the IMF report.
Shocks that emanate from within countries, such as credit
booms or a banking crisis, are however more likely to lead to
more significant slowdowns in emerging economies, the IMF found.
With the threat of a further slowing of the global economy,
the IMF said emerging and developing countries should focus on
rebuilding their fiscal safety nets so they are able to respond
to a further possible downturn in advanced economies.
One reason why emerging countries have managed to weather
the global crisis so well, Abiad noted, is because they were
able to respond with fiscal stimulus to shore up their
economies.
Many countries have yet to rebuild those fiscal buffers.
"That policy space needs to be restored by reducing fiscal
deficits and keeping inflation in check," Abiad said. "These
economies will be more resilient to new shocks if recent
improvements in their policy frameworks - including greater
exchange-rate flexibility - are maintained and rebuilt."