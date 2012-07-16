Sterling holds up against nervous euro, eyes on CPI and retail data
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
WASHINGTON, July 16 The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it does not expect the current economic drag on emerging economies from advanced countries will worsen.
"The drag from advanced economies is probably going to stabilize, in the sense it will not worsen further," Thomas Helbling, a division chief in the IMF's research department told a news conference. "Part of the slowing (in emerging economies) has been deliberate ... in response to signs of overheating, also to signs of too rapid credit growth."
He said that deliberate slowdown in emerging economies was also coming to an end and monetary policy easing should now start gaining traction. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, Feb 13 The dollar hit a two-week high against the yen with another round of solid gains on Monday as investors focused again on the U.S. reflation trade which dominated the aftermath of Donald Trump's election in November but has stalled this year.
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.