WASHINGTON May 18 Governments around the world
charge prices for energy that do not account for its harmful
environmental, health and other side effects, amounting to a
$5.3 trillion "post-tax" subsidy this year, the International
Monetary Fund said in a report on Monday.
The IMF said China in particular failed to charge its more
than 1 billion consumers for the pollution that comes from heavy
use of fossil fuels, adding up to a $2.3 trillion subsidy this
year.
The United States was the second-biggest offender, with an
estimated $699 billion subsidy, followed by Russia, the European
Union, India and Japan.
The report comes as almost 200 nations are trying to work
out a deal to combat global warming ahead of a summit in Paris
in December. Getting rid of fossil fuel subsidies and setting
policies to price carbon pollution are seen as key international
measures that would help keep temperatures from rising.
The IMF has long urged governments to get rid of "pretax
subsidies" that allow firms and households to buy coal, gasoline
or other fuel sources below their cost of supply. Many
governments, including Egypt, India, Indonesia and Jordan, have
recently raised domestic prices to match those internationally,
said the Washington-based institution charged with policing
global economic and financial stability.
But the Fund said it had turned its focus to the post-tax
subsidies that mean prices fail to reflect costs like unfair tax
advantages and deaths from pollution.
In its last study on the subject in 2013, the IMF estimated
these post-tax subsidies amounted to $2 trillion in 2011, or 2.9
percent of the world's gross domestic product.
With new data about the extent of environmental damage, the
IMF says these subsidies totaled $4.9 trillion in 2013 and
should rise to $5.3 trillion this year, or 6.5 percent of global
GDP.
"The fiscal implications are mammoth: At $5.3 trillion,
energy subsidies exceed the estimated public health spending for
the entire globe," IMF economists Benedict Clements and Vitor
Gaspar wrote in a blog post accompanying the report.
The IMF said about three-quarters of the damages from energy
affect domestic consumers, meaning it is in countries' own
interests to get rid of these subsidies.
