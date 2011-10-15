KENMARE, Ireland Oct 15 Europe should set
capital requirements for its banks at a higher level than
targets set to be implemented by the Basel Committee of global
regulators, a senior official from the International Monetary
Fund said on Saturday.
Ajai Chopra, the deputy director of the IMF's European
Department, told an economic conference in the southwestern
Irish town of Kenmare that EU capital requirements should be set
above the minimum level determined by the Basel Committee.
The Basel Committee has set a global minimum bank capital
level of 7 percent that is being phased in from the start of
2013 to the end of 2018.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Carmel Crimmins)