KENMARE, Ireland Oct 15 The International
Monetary Fund on Saturday called for an EU-wide deposit
insurance scheme and more coordinated regulation of the
continent's banks to avoid contradictory national regulation
exacerbating the region's debt crisis.
Global markets have been rocked in recent weeks by fears the
euro zone sovereign debt crisis could cause a pan-European
banking crisis, prompting some European leaders to call for the
joint recapitalisation of the continent's largest banks.
A common bank crisis management system, a supra-national
supervisory regime and common deposit insurance rules would
significantly stabilise the continent's banking system, said.
Ajai Chopra, the deputy director of the IMF's European
Department.
"These elements are mutually reinforcing and their adoption
would help address the deep intertwining between sovereign and
domestic banks' balance sheets that has proved so damaging to
financial stability," Chopra said during a speech in Kenmare, a
small town in southwestern Ireland.
"Market tensions are fuelled by a perceived lack of cohesion
by European policy makers and concerns about the resilience of
banks and the speed of adjustment at the country level."
Chopra is in Ireland for the country's latest quarterly
review under its 85 billion euros EU-IMF bailout. The outcome of
the review will be published late next week.
He said a deposit insurance scheme should be complimented by
an increased harmonisation of deposit insurance schemes in the
member states.
EU leaders should introduce a binding bank crisis management
and resolution regime, he added.
A European resolution authority covering all banks and
backed by a common backstop at the EU level would end the need
for national financing, he said.
To boost pan-EU regulation, the European Banking Authority
should be granted supervisory authority and potentially
resolution authority for all banks with cross-border activities,
Chopra said.
"The EU needs a truly integrated financial system."
European leaders are expected to unveil their plans to
resolve the debt crisis, which has dragged on for over a year,
at a summit on Oct. 23.
In unusually direct language, finance ministers and central
bankers of the Group of 20 major economies said on Saturday they
expected the Oct. 23 summit to "decisively address the current
challenges through a comprehensive plan".
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Carmel Crimmins)