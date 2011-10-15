KENMARE, Ireland Oct 15 The International Monetary Fund on Saturday called for an EU-wide deposit insurance scheme and more coordinated regulation of the continent's banks to avoid contradictory national regulation exacerbating the region's debt crisis.

Global markets have been rocked in recent weeks by fears the euro zone sovereign debt crisis could cause a pan-European banking crisis, prompting some European leaders to call for the joint recapitalisation of the continent's largest banks.

A common bank crisis management system, a supra-national supervisory regime and common deposit insurance rules would significantly stabilise the continent's banking system, said. Ajai Chopra, the deputy director of the IMF's European Department.

"These elements are mutually reinforcing and their adoption would help address the deep intertwining between sovereign and domestic banks' balance sheets that has proved so damaging to financial stability," Chopra said during a speech in Kenmare, a small town in southwestern Ireland.

"Market tensions are fuelled by a perceived lack of cohesion by European policy makers and concerns about the resilience of banks and the speed of adjustment at the country level."

Chopra is in Ireland for the country's latest quarterly review under its 85 billion euros EU-IMF bailout. The outcome of the review will be published late next week.

He said a deposit insurance scheme should be complimented by an increased harmonisation of deposit insurance schemes in the member states.

EU leaders should introduce a binding bank crisis management and resolution regime, he added.

A European resolution authority covering all banks and backed by a common backstop at the EU level would end the need for national financing, he said.

To boost pan-EU regulation, the European Banking Authority should be granted supervisory authority and potentially resolution authority for all banks with cross-border activities, Chopra said.

"The EU needs a truly integrated financial system."

European leaders are expected to unveil their plans to resolve the debt crisis, which has dragged on for over a year, at a summit on Oct. 23.

In unusually direct language, finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 major economies said on Saturday they expected the Oct. 23 summit to "decisively address the current challenges through a comprehensive plan".

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Carmel Crimmins)