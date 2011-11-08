MOSCOW Nov 8 The head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, on Tuesday welcomed efforts by euro to zone officials accelerate steps to publish guidelines covering a regional bailout fund.

Speaking after a two-day visit to Moscow, Lagarde said that the so-called BRICS group of emerging economies was reluctant to back the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) due to a lack of clarity on how it would work.

The BRICS comprise Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- countries that, while poorer than the West, have accumulated substantial foreign reserves as a buffer against external shocks. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Writing by Douglas Busvine)