WASHINGTON, Sept 20 Policymakers in Europe are behind the curve in dealing with the sovereign debt crisis and the region "must get its act together," the IMF's chief economist said on Tuesday.

"There is a wide perception that policymakers are one step behind the action, markets," Olivier Blanchard told a news conference. "Europe must get its act together.

Another IMF official said Britain and Germany would not need to shift their fiscal policy stance as long as the Fund's economic forecasts pan out. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)