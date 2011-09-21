(Repeats with no changes to headline or text)
* IMF urges European banks to recapitalize
* Bank balance sheets in emerging economies vulnerable
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Europe's debt crisis has
increased the risk exposure of banks in the region by 300
billion euros and they need to recapitalize to ensure they can
weather potential losses, the International Monetary Fund said
on Wednesday.
In its Global Financial Stability Report, the IMF said it
sought to "approximate the increase in sovereign credit risk
experienced by banks over the past two years."
The report did not measure bank capital needs, which the
IMF said would have to be determined by fully fledged stress
tests to identify balance sheet assets, income or losses.
Earlier this month, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde
drew fire from European officials when she called for a
mandatory recapitalization of Europe's banks.
News reports last month said the IMF had identified a 200
billion euro shortfall in European bank capital, but officials
in Europe insisted the figure was off the mark and the capital
position of most banks in the region was solid.
European officials stood by bank stress tests they
conducted in July that found only eight banks deficient in
capital with a combined shortfall of only 2.5 billion euros, a
figure widely criticized as too low and politically skewed.
The IMF's report on Wednesday made clear the 200 billion
figure was not a hard measure of a capital shortfall.
Instead, it measured how risk exposure had increased as
sovereign debt prices had fallen. It said a further 100 billion
euro increase in exposure was related to a recent decline in
bank asset prices and rise in bank funding costs.
The report said banks should raise capital privately
although public funds may be necessary for viable banks.
Lagarde had said Europe might need to consider tapping its
sovereign debt bailout fund to bolster banks.
DAMAGE TO EMERGING MARKET BANKS
The IMF said the damage could spread from Europe to banks
in emerging market economies.
For the first time, it estimated emerging market bank
balance sheets could be reduced by up to 6 percentage points if
the pace of global growth fell sharply on the back of Europe's
troubles and forced a sudden reversal in capital flows.
The IMF said banks in Latin America were most vulnerable,
while banks in Asia and eastern Europe were more sensitive to
increases in funding costs.
"Risks are elevated and time is running out to tackle
vulnerabilities that threaten the global financial system and
the ongoing economic recovery," the report said.
The IMF called for a "coherent" strategy to address the
risk of financial and economic spillovers from the European
debt crisis, which has forced Greece, Portugal and Ireland to
turn to the European Union and IMF for rescue loans.
In a surprise move on Monday, Standard & Poor's cut Italy's
credit rating -- a sign the crisis was spreading to larger euro
zone economies.
The report said political differences among European
policymakers on providing support for crisis-hit countries in
the euro zone periphery slowed Europe's crisis response and
rattled confidence.
It also said there were growing doubts that political
leaders in the United States could agree on ways to lower U.S.
budget deficits over the medium-term, which it called critical
for global financial stability because of the status of the
U.S. dollar as a reserve currency.
The IMF said markets had started to question the ability of
both Europe and the United States to get their budget deficits
under control, raising concerns about the risk of default.
It said banks in some economies have already lost access to
private funding markets, raising the possibility of a wider
bank lending freeze and more severe deleveraging unless
adequate steps were taken to address budget strains and
strengthen banks.
