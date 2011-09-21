* IMF urges European banks to recapitalize

* Bank balance sheets in emerging economies vulnerable (Adds details from news conference, comment, background)

By Lesley Wroughton

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Europe's debt crisis has increased the risk exposure of banks in the region by 300 billion euros, and they need to recapitalize to ensure they can weather potential losses, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

In its Global Financial Stability Report, the IMF said it sought to "approximate the increase in sovereign credit risk experienced by banks over the past two years."

The report did not measure bank capital needs, which the IMF said would have to be determined by fully fledged stress tests to identify balance sheet assets, income or losses.

It was unclear to what extent European banks have already recognized the increase in their risk exposure, said Jose Vinals, director of the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department. "There is not enough transparency in the way banks treat sovereign risk," he told a news conference.

Earlier this month, the IMF's managing director, Christine Lagarde, drew fire from European officials when she called for a mandatory recapitalization of Europe's banks. The IMF's chief economist, Olivier Blanchard, on Tuesday, however, said that European countries are warming to the idea that their banks need to boost capital.

Euro zone ministers are expected to come under pressure to act more decisively to stem the region's debt crisis when they head to Washington this week for talks with the Group of 20 major economies and the IMF.

European banking shares have suffered steep falls in recent weeks over concerns about the sector's exposure to debt issued by Greece.

News reports last month said the IMF had identified a 200 billion euro shortfall in European bank capital, but officials in Europe insisted the figure was off the mark and the capital position of most banks in the region was solid.

European officials stood by bank stress tests they conducted in July that found only eight banks deficient in capital with a combined shortfall of only 2.5 billion euros, a figure widely criticized as too low and politically skewed.

The IMF's report on Wednesday made clear the 200 billion euro figure was not a hard measure of a capital shortfall. Instead, it measured how risk exposure had increased as sovereign debt prices had fallen.

Of the total, the IMF said, 60 billion euros came from sovereign debt in Greece, 20 billion euros from Ireland and Portugal, and 120 billion euros from Belgium, Spain and Italy. A further 100 billion euro increase in exposure was related to a recent decline in bank asset prices and rise in bank funding costs.

Vinals said the biggest relief policymakers could offer banks would be to implement credible medium-term plans to reduce sovereign debt loads. Because that could take time, euro zone authorities should ensure all banks are well capitalized, even if it means tapping Europe's sovereign bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility.

"It is very important that the (bailout fund), which has been enhanced in terms of its flexibility, achieves its effective lending capacity and the ability to use this flexibility as soon as possible," he said.

He denied that there were tensions between the IMF and European officials on the need for banks to build up capital. "We all consider that it is very important," he said.

Like Lagarde, he said European banks should seek to raise capital privately, and public funds might be needed where that was not possible. "The worst thing you can have are banks which cannot get funding on appropriate terms and have to deleverage by curtailing credit," he added.

DAMAGE TO EMERGING MARKET BANKS

The IMF said the damage could spread from Europe to banks in emerging market economies.

For the first time, it estimated emerging market bank balance sheets could be reduced by up to 6 percentage points if the pace of global growth fell sharply on the back of Europe's troubles and forced a sudden reversal in capital flows.

The IMF said banks in Latin America were most vulnerable, while banks in Asia and eastern Europe were more sensitive to increases in funding costs.

The IMF called for a "coherent" strategy to address the risk of financial and economic spillovers from the European debt crisis.

"The lack of sufficiently decisive policy action to finally address the legacy of the financial crisis has led to the present crisis of confidence," Vinals said. "This has thrown us back into the danger zone, and poses a major threat to the global economy."

The IMF said markets had started to question the ability of both Europe and the United States to get their budget deficits under control, raising concerns about the risk of default.

It said banks in some economies have already lost access to private funding markets, raising the possibility of a wider bank lending freeze and more severe deleveraging unless adequate steps were taken to address budget strains and strengthen banks. (Editing by Neil Stempleman and Leslie Adler)