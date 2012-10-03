* Flaherty expresses frustration on Europe before G7 meeting
* Says U.S. politicians grasp urgency of "fiscal cliff"
* Says Canada seeing modest growth, on track with budget
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Oct 3 Europe's debt crisis represents a
"clear and present danger" and has not improved despite some
helpful measures by policymakers, Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said on Wednesday in some of his harshest language yet
on the issue.
An outspoken critic of euro zone leaders for not acting
quicker to contain the debt crisis, Flaherty stepped up the
pressure again just days ahead of a meeting of finance ministers
from the Group of Seven major developed economies on Oct 11.
"The overriding concern at the meetings? Europe is number
one, it has to be number one, because it is the clear and
present danger and it remains that," he told reporters.
"Things have not gotten better in Europe, because of the
lack of action," he added.
"There have been a couple of steps taken by the European
Central Bank, by Mario Draghi, which are helpful and go in the
right direction. But the fact that we still have
under-capitalized banks in Europe and that we have issues with
respect to sovereign indebtedness that persist - those facts
haven't changed."
The G7 meeting will take place on the sidelines of annual
International Monetary Fund and World Bank gatherings in Tokyo
next week.
Flaherty's tone contrasted with that of Japan, which is
hosting the meetings and praised Europe on Wednesday for the
tough reforms undertaken so far.
Canada's Conservative government, billing itself at home as
fiscally cautious, is resisting pressure from other countries to
contribute extra money to the IMF so that it can help Europe,
Flaherty said.
"We will maintain our position. These are wealthy countries
in the European Union and they can finance their own resolution
of the issue," he said.
Europe is set to tell the G7 that the U.S. fiscal troubles
also pose risks to the global economy, but Flaherty was less
gloomy about the U.S.' future.
He believes most members of Congress understand the urgency
of avoiding the "fiscal cliff", which refers to the combination
of spending cuts set to take effect on Jan. 2 and tax increases
that could seriously dent U.S. growth.
"This must be dealt with because if it's not dealt with,
then the effect on U.S. GDP will be very significant, and that
of course directly affects Canada," he said.
For now, Canada has modest economic growth and is on track
to meet its fiscal targets, though not surpass them, the
minister said.
"I would not anticipate that," Flaherty said, when asked
whether he expected this year's deficit to be smaller than the
C$21.1 billion shortfall the government has forecast.
"It is within the range of what we anticipated but there are
pressures we have on the spending side, some of which we had to
deal with, so we're okay. We're on track."