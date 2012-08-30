WASHINGTON Aug 30 The International Monetary
Fund said on Thursday there was room for more accommodative
monetary policy in Europe given inflationary pressures are
likely to weaken.
"We look forward to the ECB's further guidance in terms of
defining the modalities of its commitment to this unconventional
support," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular IMF briefing
ahead of a Sept. 6 policy meeting of the European Central Bank.
Rice reiterated that the IMF was not in talks with Spain on
a possible bailout. He said it was up to Madrid to decide if it
wanted to request funding from the European Union to support its
economic program.
"In addition to the measures that Spain is undertaking
itself, Spain will be helped by further progress at the European
level," Rice added.