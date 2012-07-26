WASHINGTON, July 26 The International Monetary Fund on Thursday welcomed a pledge by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to do whatever it takes to protect the euro zone and said it was vital that Spain and Italy implemented policy measures to address problems in their economies.

"Draghi's remarks are a welcome reiteration of the ECB's well-known commitment to do what is necessary," IMF spokesman David Hawley told a regular news briefing.

Turning to Greece, Hawley said the Fund expected program talks with Athens to continue into September and confirmed that the mission would look at whether Greece's debts are sustainable or not.

"It is premature to talk about outcomes," Hawley said, "Assessing debt sustainability is always part of IMF discussions with authorities in this or any other country when there is a program relationship."

European officials told Reuters this week that further debt restructuring in Greece is likely. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)