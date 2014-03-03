BRIEF-Sears says historical operating results raise doubt over co's going concern ability - SEC filing
* Historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern- SEC filing
BILBAO, March 3 IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Monday the fund sees a risk of an extended period of low inflation in the euro zone and that central bankers must be poised to act so that it does not derail an incipient economic recovery.
"What we are seeing is low inflation and if it happens for an extended period of time it could potentially de-anchor the expected anticipation by the consumers ... about longer-term inflation," International Monetary Fund Managing Director Lagarde said at an economic forum in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao.
"We're saying that the potential risk is out there. We range that risk at 15-20 pct, which is why we recommend that central bankers guard against it and have available the tools that could respond to that in terms of monetary policy," Lagarde said in answer to a question from the public at the forum.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has placed the privately held Lexin Resources Ltd oil company in receivership to sell off its assets after an unprecedented application by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), the agency said on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, March 21 Brazil's government plans to announce spending freezes of 30 billion to 35 billion reais ($9.7 billion to $11.3 billion) this week to help meet part of its 2017 budget deficit target, the Senate leader said on Tuesday.