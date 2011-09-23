(Adds comments on fund size, banks, monetary policy)
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Europe's policymakers are
aware of the need to act swiftly to halt the spread of a
deepening financial crisis and the currently agreed capacity
for its rescue fund may not be enough, British finance minister
George Osborne said on Friday.
Osborne also told reporters in Washington that in general
UK banks were capitalised well enough to deal with all
eventualities.
"The euro zone is aware of the fact that time is running
out," he said, highlighting the fact that the G20 communique on
Thursday set a clear deadline for implementing measures agreed
by European leaders in July.
"There is pressure now on the euro zone from across the
international community and that was felt last night at the
dinner (of G20 finance ministers)," he said.
Osborne noted that the communique provided some stronger
language on the size of the European bailout fund -- the EFSF
-- and the need to recapitalise banks.
"I am not sure it (the EFSF) is adequate but that
ultimately has to be a decision for the euro zone themselves,"
he said. "I welcome the comment in the communique about
maximising its impact."
"What is required now is a sense for the markets that there
is enough government or central bank firepower to deal with
that situation and I think the euro zone is very well aware of
that," he said.
The financial rescue fund currently totals 440 billion
euros.
While the euro zone still had to shore up banks to weather
the crisis, British bank were ahead of the curve, Osborne
said.
"As part of the European stress test, we have stress-tested
sovereign write-downs," he said. "I am confident that the UK
banking system is well capitalised and properly liquid."
Osborne also reaffirmed the government's commitment to its
tough austerity measures to eliminate a budget deficit of some
10 percent over the next five years, rejecting suggestions the
plan should be softened to boost the faltering UK economy.
The finance minister, however, indicated his support for
any further monetary policy loosening by the Bank of England.
"There are existing arrangements in place. They were put in
place to allow the bank to be monetary active," he said. "I
couldn't have given a clearer signal."
The BoE is widely expected to launch a fresh round of asset
purchases as the economy's recovery has come to a halt.
(Reporting by Sven Egenter; Editing by Andrea Ricci)