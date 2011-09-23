(Adds comments on fund size, banks, monetary policy)

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Europe's policymakers are aware of the need to act swiftly to halt the spread of a deepening financial crisis and the currently agreed capacity for its rescue fund may not be enough, British finance minister George Osborne said on Friday.

Osborne also told reporters in Washington that in general UK banks were capitalised well enough to deal with all eventualities.

"The euro zone is aware of the fact that time is running out," he said, highlighting the fact that the G20 communique on Thursday set a clear deadline for implementing measures agreed by European leaders in July.

"There is pressure now on the euro zone from across the international community and that was felt last night at the dinner (of G20 finance ministers)," he said.

Osborne noted that the communique provided some stronger language on the size of the European bailout fund -- the EFSF -- and the need to recapitalise banks.

"I am not sure it (the EFSF) is adequate but that ultimately has to be a decision for the euro zone themselves," he said. "I welcome the comment in the communique about maximising its impact."

"What is required now is a sense for the markets that there is enough government or central bank firepower to deal with that situation and I think the euro zone is very well aware of that," he said.

The financial rescue fund currently totals 440 billion euros.

While the euro zone still had to shore up banks to weather the crisis, British bank were ahead of the curve, Osborne said.

"As part of the European stress test, we have stress-tested sovereign write-downs," he said. "I am confident that the UK banking system is well capitalised and properly liquid."

Osborne also reaffirmed the government's commitment to its tough austerity measures to eliminate a budget deficit of some 10 percent over the next five years, rejecting suggestions the plan should be softened to boost the faltering UK economy.

The finance minister, however, indicated his support for any further monetary policy loosening by the Bank of England.

"There are existing arrangements in place. They were put in place to allow the bank to be monetary active," he said. "I couldn't have given a clearer signal."

The BoE is widely expected to launch a fresh round of asset purchases as the economy's recovery has come to a halt. (Reporting by Sven Egenter; Editing by Andrea Ricci)