WASHINGTON Oct 11 The drag of fiscal consolidation on economic growth will ease in the coming months, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Saturday.

"We do expect these headwinds (of fiscal consolidation) to become much more subdued in the future," Draghi said at a news conference.

"The drag on growth from fiscal consolidation should diminish in the coming months," he said.

