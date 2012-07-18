By Jan Strupczewski
| BRUSSELS, July 18
BRUSSELS, July 18 The European Central Bank
could play a bigger role in fighting the euro zone sovereign
debt crisis through more rate cuts, bond purchases and further
liquidity provision, the International Monetary Fund said in a
regular report on the euro zone.
The IMF also said that the independent ECB, which is legally
forbidden to finance governments, could be given full
lender-of-last-resort functions, to help break the vicious
circle of highly indebted governments borrowing from banks which
in turn become vulnerable due to the risk associated with the
bonds.
"The ECB can provide further defences against an escalation
of the crisis," the IMF report said.
"These could include policies to support demand in the short
run and fend off downside risks to inflation, as well as
measures to ensure that monetary transmission, currently
impaired by financial stress in some countries," it said.
"And to further strengthen its financial markets role, the
ECB could also be given explicit responsibility for financial
stability and full lender-of-last-resort functions, thereby
eliminating bank-sovereign linkages present in the current
Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) scheme," it said.
The IMF said the ECB could further lower borrowing costs,
which are currently at a record low of 0.75 percent, because the
economy was weak and inflation risks small.
The bank could try quantitative easing (QE) with "sizable"
sovereign bond purchases, possibly preannounced over a given
period of time, the IMF said.
"Buying a representative portfolio of long-term government
bonds -- for example, defined equitably across the euro area by
GDP weights -- would also provide a measure of added stability
to stressed sovereign markets," the IMF said.
"However, QE would likely also contribute to lower yields in
already 'low yield' countries, including Germany," it said.
The ECB could also embark on further sovereign bond
purchases of countries that are under market stress -- its
Securities Market Programme (SMP).
"A well-communicated re-activation of SMP purchases would
likely carry strong signalling effects which might mitigate the
need for very large purchases. The benefits from lower yields
would also ease collateral constraints on official and interbank
lending facilities," the IMF said.
Another way to ease market tensions was to launch another
Long-Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO) -- cheap, long-term
lending by the ECB to banks that ensures they remain liquid
despite the frozen interbank lending market.
"This could encompass additional multi-year LTRO facilities,
coupled with adjusted collateral requirements, if needed
--including a broadened collateral base and/or a lowering of
haircuts -- to address localised shortages," the report said.
"The associated credit risk to the ECB would be manageable
in view of its strong balance sheet and high levels of capital
provisioning. Nevertheless, one of the disadvantages of the LTRO
facility is that it tends to strengthen sovereign-bank links."
A priority for the euro zone was to create a banking union,
which would entail a common euro zone bank supervisor, as well
as a common deposit guarantee scheme and bank resolution fund.
Euro zone leaders agreed the ECB would play the role of the
supervisor, but the IMF suggested the bank should also play a
role in the bank deposit guarantee scheme, which, while financed
from a levy on banks, should have access to an ECB credit line.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)