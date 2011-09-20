By Robin Emmott
| BRUSSELS, Sept 20
BRUSSELS, Sept 20 The 17 nations sharing the
euro are in deep crisis, saddled with massive debts and
dangerously weakened by political division over how to find a
way out, just as the world economy flirts with another downturn.
Growing alarm that Greece may default or even leave the
euro, potentially triggering contagion in the much larger
economies of Italy and Spain, puts the debt crisis at the heart
of IMF, World Bank and G20 meetings in Washington this week.
Investors and top officials, including U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner, are urging European politicians to
act and say a failure to do so could provoke a crippling
recession and even the break-up of the European Union itself.
Following is a look at how the euro zone got into debt,
possible scenarios and how it might end the crisis.
HOW DID EUROPE END UP IN SUCH A MESS?
With the euro's introduction in 1999, unified interest rates
allowed members to borrow heavily. Bonds issued by southern
European nations were taken to be as safe as German ones. Money
flowed into Greece. Spain and Ireland had real estate booms.
The bursting of the housing bubble in the United States and
Europe in late 2007 dealt the first blow to the euro zone's aura
of invincibility. Then in late 2009, when a new Greek government
found that its predecessor lied about its borrowings and had run
up huge debts, the revelation provoked a drastic loss in
investor confidence that spread across the currency bloc.
In a recurring theme of the debt crisis, euro zone
politicians were slow to react, calling for an investigation
into Greece's financial dishonesty rather than trying to
reassure nervous investors who began pulling their money out of
the country and demanding punitive interest rates on its debt.
Larger euro zone economies and the International Monetary
Fund extended Athens an emergency credit line in May 2010, but
by then Greece's finances had destroyed the illusion that all
euro zone members were equal. Investors quickly turned on the
weaker economies of Portugal and Spain, driving up their
borrowing costs.
Massive losses at Irish banks stemming from the housing
bubble forced Ireland to take a bailout six months after Greece;
uncompetitive Portugal then followed in May this year.
Still, euro zone leaders missed another chance to reassure
markets. Reluctance in Germany, the region's biggest economy, to
fully commit to helping wayward member states meant the rescues
did not constitute an effective firewall -- markets continue to
be difficult for Spain and Italy, which have a combined debt of
about 2.5 trillion euros.
Meanwhile, the strict austerity measures imposed on Greece
in return for its financial aid have led to a deep contraction
in growth, and debilitating spending cuts and tax increases,
further undermining confidence.
Adding to the difficulty, Athens is dragging its feet over
privatisations and reforms it promised in return for help,
putting its next aid disbursement at risk and possibly leaving
the government without money for salaries and pensions next
month. The liquidity of the sovereign is now in question.
WHAT WOULD BE THE IMPACT OF A GREEK DEFAULT?
Hyperinflation, a run on Greek banks, violence, economic
depression, international isolation and investor panic spreading
to Italy and Spain make up the worst-case scenario if Greece
were to default on its 370 billion euro debts.
European banks that lent to Greece at the height of the
borrowing binge would certainly be hit; French banks have been
particularly under pressure in recent days for their Greek
exposure.
A Greek default would also likely set off a domino effect.
Since investors would no longer believe the euro zone protects
its own members, they would sell off Spanish and Italian paper,
possibly sparking more defaults. Banks and governments around
the world holding euro assets would take major losses.
Given those costs, euro zone leaders are adamant that Greece
will not default. Some privately like to talk of an "orderly"
Greek default: bank deposits would be protected, bankrupt banks
would be kept functioning to keep the economy running and other
euro zone governments' bonds would be protected from contagion.
A default could allow Greece to restructure its debt and
force creditors to take a 60- to 80-percent loss on their bonds,
perhaps providing a chance to return more quickly to economic
growth, although some reforms would probably still be necessary.
But if Argentina's default a decade ago is anything to go
by, Greece would likely be forced to devalue by leaving the euro
and taking back the old drachma, making imports prohibitive.
Credit would dry up, demand would shrivel and the country would
be plunged into a prolonged depression.
If Spain and Italy were subsequently forced to leave the
euro, some economists estimate it could cost them anywhere
between 25 and 50 percent of their annual output, while the
break-up of the currency bloc could cost trillions of euros.
WHAT SCHEMES WOULD ACTUALLY DRAW A LINE UNDER THE CRISIS?
Some European politicians and economists say euro zone
states should consider issuing bonds jointly underwritten by all
countries in the bloc -- euro zone bonds.
The bonds would create a common interest rate for the bloc
and allow weaker states to access markets at reasonable rates.
But the implementation of such an idea could take years and
currently there is fierce opposition to the idea in Germany.
Washington has suggested the euro zone should leverage its
rescue fund to increase its lending capacity beyond its current
440 billion euros, giving it ammunition to help Spain and Italy,
if needed.
More immediate solutions include sorting out weak banks and
helping economies where growth has been hit by budget-cutting
measures, weakening government finances.
The ECB could also increase its programme of buying Italian
debt to contain the widening spreads over German benchmark
bonds, but the bank is divided and the scheme has already
prompted ECB chief economist Juergen Stark to resign in protest.
Ultimately, Europe's politicians must convince markets that
they stand completely behind the sovereign debt of euro zone
members to avoid any further investor panic.
IS THERE ANY HOPE OF GOVERNMENTS AGREEING ON A SOLUTION?
The risk of a collapse of the euro or even of the European
Union itself could eventually force Germany, the EU's paymaster,
to do whatever it takes to back weaker euro zone nations,
whether it be with the ECB intervening in markets to buy riskier
debt or providing more funding to recapitalise European banks.
But for now, European politicians seem more divided than
ever, particularly on issues such as budget sovereignty. Even
countries central to the European project, such as the
Netherlands, are increasingly wary.
That division was underscored by last week's meeting of
finance ministers in Poland, who agreed no new action, despite
the critical hour.
Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg, whose country stands
within the European Union but outside the single currency, put
it politely: "There are different voices in the debate."
(Editing by Ron Askew)
