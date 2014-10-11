BRIEF-Sears Canada enters into credit agreement
* Sears Canada - entered a credit agreement with KKR Capital Markets Llc and GACP Finance Co., Llc for five-year secured term loan of up to $300 million
WASHINGTON Oct 11 A stronger U.S. dollar and weak global inflation are putting downward pressure on the pace of price increases in America, posing a challenge for the Federal Reserve, a top Fed official said on Saturday.
"The dollar, it puts downward pressure on our inflation ... and we're at the point where we have to get inflation up," Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told a conference hosted by Goldman Sachs.
"As long as inflation is under 2 percent ... it tells us that the monetary authority is supposed to be doing more." (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Sears Canada - entered a credit agreement with KKR Capital Markets Llc and GACP Finance Co., Llc for five-year secured term loan of up to $300 million
* SM Energy co files for potential common stock offering of up to 13.4 million - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 21 Investors picked up their bullish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries as Federal Reserve signaled it will remain on a gradual path in raising interest rates after its two-day policy meeting last week.