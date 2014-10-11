WASHINGTON Oct 11 Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Saturday he would be open to policymakers making a pledge to tolerate inflation if it temporarily runs just above their official target.

Inflation has averaged below the Fed's 2 percent target for several years, and Evans said over the long run the average should be on target.

"Inflation below 2.5 percent for some period of time is not inconsistent with our 2 percent inflation objective," Evans told reporters. "And sort of allowing for a little bit more of that to show in our guidance - to demonstrate patience - I'd be amenable to that." (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)