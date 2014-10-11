WASHINGTON Oct 11 U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Saturday the Fed's guidance on when it will raise interest rates can't be more precise because of the uncertainty of the central bank's forecasts about the economy.

"People should realize there is an uncertainty band around these forecasts of ours," Fischer said during an appearance at the International Monetary Fund on Saturday.

He said U.S. monetary policy "will change on the basis of data that come in, not because we are going to sit around saying the time has come. The time will come when the data tell us."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Tim Ahmann)