WASHINGTON, March 31 Top banks in the euro zone
benefited from an implicit taxpayer subsidy of $90 billion to
$300 billion in 2012 due to ongoing state support which makes
them "too important to fail," the International Monetary Fund
said in a report on Monday.
Subsidies in the United Kingdom and Japan may have been as
high as $110 billion in the period of 2011-12, while they ranged
from $20 billion to $70 billion in the United States, the IMF
said in a chapter of its twice-yearly "Global Financial
Stability Report."
The IMF, a Washington-based global financial institution,
analyzes the economic and financial policies of its 188 member
countries and warns about potential problems. Its report could
influence regulators in the United States and Europe that are
implementing tough new rules for the financial industry to
minimize the likelihood and cost of bailing out big banks.
Bank assets have grown dramatically in many countries since
2000, while the number of banks has fallen. In most countries,
the assets of the three largest banks make up at least 40
percent of total banking assets, while in Canada, France and
Spain that figure is at least 60 percent, the IMF said.
That means problems or failure in one of a country's top
banks could throw its entire financial system into chaos.
This problem only got worse in the wake of the global
financial crisis in 2007-08, when many governments intervened in
the banking sector or encouraged mergers to prevent banks from
collapsing, according to the report.
"Countries emerged from the financial crisis with an even
bigger problem: many banks were even larger than before and so
were the implicit government guarantees," the IMF said.
The Fund said that funding advantage has gone down somewhat
since 2009, especially in the United States, due to tighter
regulations and effective supervision.
But the subsidies may be even higher for banks in the euro
zone. And 'systemically important banks' still enjoy implicit
subsidies of around 60 basis points on average compared to their
less weighty peers.
The IMF used three different methods for calculating the
funding advantage of top banks: comparing their bond yields to
those of other banks; comparing actual credit default swaps for
bank bonds to what they would be using just equity price
information; and using credit rating agencies' estimates of
government support.
While the three estimates diverged somewhat, they still
showed that these top banks benefited from investors' belief
that governments would rescue them in a panic situation.
The IMF said it may not be possible to remove 'too important
to fail' subsidies completely, since governments cannot predict
everything, and sometimes bailing out a bank may be better for
the economy than letting it collapse.
Shrinking banks or revamping their structure also may not be
a good solution, as there is some evidence that large banks
enjoy economies of scale and scope that keep costs low for
consumers and promote market liquidity. Restricting what banks
do could also lead to riskier activities migrating into less
regulated parts of the financial industry.
The IMF said regulators should instead focus on ensuring
banks are less likely to fail, such as boosting the quality and
size of capital buffers. It also recommended having banks pay a
levy based on the size of their liabilities.
"Given the difficulty of completely ruling out bailouts in
practice, some level of government protection, and thus some
positive subsidy, may be unavoidable," according to the report.
"Bank levies can allow governments to recoup part of it."
The IMF also called on countries to do a better job of
coordinating bank resolution frameworks, especially for
cross-border banks, or risk creating further problems. For
example, poor coordination on resolving multinational failed
banks fed into greater financial fragmentation in Europe.
"Local initiatives may well end up being mutually
destructive," the IMF said.
