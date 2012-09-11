By Alexandra Alper
| WASHINGTON, Sept 11
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Tough new global financial
rules will nudge up credit costs, but the slight drag they will
place on major economies is worth it to achieve a more stable
financial system, the International Monetary Fund said on
Tuesday.
In a study examining the impact of global financial reform
in Europe, Japan and the United States on credit pricing, the
IMF concluded that average bank lending rates will rise 26 basis
points in the United States, 17 basis points in Europe and 8
basis points in Japan over the long term in response to rising
regulatory costs. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage
point.
However, the benefits of reform in terms of less frequent
and less costly financial crises outweigh the "relatively low
levels of economic costs," the study concluded.
"Banks around the world appear to have a considerable
ability to adapt to the regulatory changes without radical
actions that would harm the wider economy," wrote co-authors
Andre Oliveira Santos, a senior economist in the IMF's Financial
Regulation Division, and Douglas Elliott, a fellow in economic
studies at the Brookings Institution in Washington.
The report focuses on three major financial reform
initiatives: derivatives market reforms, higher taxes and fees
facing the financial industry for programs like deposit
insurance, and tougher capital and liquidity rules under the
Basel III international bank regulatory agreement.
Regulators have been taking steps to bolster the global
financial system in response to the financial crisis that roiled
markets starting in 2007.