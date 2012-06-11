HELSINKI, June 11 Finland's banks are vulnerable
to "sizeable" spillover risks from troubles in the euro zone
despite their solid capital ratios, the International Monetary
Fund said on Monday.
Finland is among just four euro zone countries that has
maintained a full set of top AAA sovereign credit ratings
through the bloc's debt crisis, and while its prime minister has
accepted a weekend rescue deal for Spanish banks, the country
has generally taken a tough line on bailouts.
Finland's "financial sector has remained generally sound
despite the turbulence in the euro area, but vulnerabilities
persist," IMF said in a report.
It said it saw "sizeable spillover and deleveraging risks
for banks owing to the financial strains in the euro area,
though direct exposures to periphery countries remain minimal".
The Fund forecast Finnish GDP to grow around 0.5 percent in
2012.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)