ROME Aug 29 The International Monetary Fund has slashed its growth forecasts for the United States and urges central banks in the U.S. and the euro zone to be ready to ease policy, Italian news agency ANSA reported on Monday, citing an IMF draft report.

The IMF chopped its forecast for U.S. 2011 growth to 1.6 percent from a 2.5 percent forecast made just two months ago and lowered the outlook for 2012 to 2.0 percent from 2.7 percent, ANSA said.

The Fund trimmed its euro zone 2011 growth forecast to 1.9 percent from 2.0 percent and cut the 2012 forecast to 1.4 percent from 1.7 percent, ANSA said.

The new forecasts are contained in a draft of the IMF's World Economic Outlook to be issued next month, ANSA said.