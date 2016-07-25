WASHINGTON, July 25 The International Monetary
Fund on Monday said it adopted a new methodology for calculating
the currency amounts in its Special Drawing Rights (SDR), the
Fund's unit of account, partly to ensure that China's yuan meets
the IMF Board's intended weighting.
The changes will apply to a historic rebalancing of the SDR
basket on Oct. 1 to include the yuan for the first time, a step
that gives the yuan the prized status of reserve asset and moves
it a step closer to becoming a freely usable currency.
The relative amounts of dollars, euros, yen, pounds and yuan
to achieve these weightings in the SDR basket will be set on
Sept. 30 and will be fixed for five years.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)