WASHINGTON Oct 10 The European Union should not give France extra time to bring its budget deficit under the EU ceiling, given the country has not undertaken needed reforms during the two-year buffer it was previously given, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, said on Friday.

France was to reduce its budget shortfall below the EU ceiling of 3 percent of GDP by the end of 2013, but in June 2013 EU ministers granted it an extra two years, until 2015, because of a recession in the euro zone.

"How was that time used? It was not used. So we should not do this again," Dijsselbloem told an Atlantic Council meeting in Washington.

Instead, France announced in September that it would not even meet the 2015 deadline, but instead aim only for 2017.

Dijsselbloem said that before any more time is granted to any country, the government should first take decisions on reforms that would take place during the extra time.

"We should make a firm agreement on how that time is used," Dijsselbloem said. "It needs to be done at the beginning and in a credible way," he said of the reforms. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Paul Simao)