BRIEF-MONETA Money Bank says to propose CZK 9.8 dividend, above forecasts
* MONETA Money Bank says to propose CZK 9.8 dividend per share, above indications and market forecast of CZK 8.3
PARIS Oct 17 The International Monetary Fund has enough capital at the moment, managing director Christine Lagarde said on Monday.
"Today, the IMF has appropriate means," Lagarde said on Europe 1 radio.
An emerging market G20 source said on Friday that the IMF may need a capital injection of about $350 billion to give it more firepower to fight economic crises.
Lagarde added that the state should only be involved in bank recapitalisations as a last resort.
"The priority is that they get capital from shareholders and as a last resort if these means were not available or sufficient, a more collective formula (should) be put in place including with the state intervening if necessary," she said. (Reporting by John Irish)
* MONETA Money Bank says to propose CZK 9.8 dividend per share, above indications and market forecast of CZK 8.3
PARIS, Feb 10 Seven out of 10 French voters want conservative presidential candidate Francoi Fillon to step down, an opinion poll by Odoxa for France Info radio said on Friday, as a scandal over alleged "fake work" for his wife continued to weigh on his campaign.
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.