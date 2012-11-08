By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON Nov 8 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday urged the United States to quickly reach an
agreement on a permanent fix to avoid automatic tax hikes and
spending cuts due to start next year, saying a stop-gap solution
could be harmful to the global economy.
Many analysts believe Washington will come up with a deal
that would temporarily stave off what has become known as the
fiscal cliff, although doubts persist as to whether Congress can
agree on a timely compromise.
In a report prepared for the Group of 20 finance ministers'
meeting in Mexico on Nov. 4-5 and published on Thursday, the IMF
warned that the euro zone crisis and the threat of a political
impasse in Washington over the fiscal cliff posed the biggest
risks to the world economy.
The combined $600 billion in U.S. government spending cuts
and tax rises due to be implemented under existing law in early
2013 are seen by many as threatening to tip the economy back
into recession.
"A last-minute deal that relies on suboptimal fixes or
largely 'kicks the can down the road' may ultimately prove
harmful," the IMF said in the report.
Dealing with the fiscal cliff is the biggest near-term
challenge facing the Obama administration. It is also one of the
biggest concerns for international policymakers, with Canada
warning this week it could fall into recession if Washington
does reach a deal on fiscal consolidation.
The IMF said the U.S. economy could fall back into recession
if Congress fails to avert the package of tax hikes and spending
cuts.
The IMF said the severity of the impact of a large fiscal
contraction in the United States "would partly depend on the
duration of the cliff."
The IMF also urged Washington to agree on a credible plan to
reduce government debt, warning that failing to do so could
"exacerbate uncertainty," and could "lead to a gradual erosion
of the reserve currency status of the U.S. dollar and put upward
pressure on Treasury bond yields."
While some progress has been made in addressing the euro
zone crisis, the IMF urged Europe to present a road map for
banking union followed quickly by implementation.
It also said euro zone countries facing high borrowing costs
should implement fiscal adjustment plans and if needed request
financial support from European emergency funds.
Spain is currently considering whether to ask for aid from
the euro zone. Promises of help from the EU and the European
Central Bank have brought Spain's borrowing costs down from
unsustainable levels in the past few months.
The IMF said austerity in periphery countries in the euro
zone risks becoming politically and socially untenable.
Countries like Greece, Portugal and Ireland are currently
implementing IMF-EU supervised austerity packages in return for
international aid.