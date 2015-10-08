(Adds Carney, more Lagarde quotes, Summers, Levy)
By Mitra Taj and Randall Palmer
LIMA Oct 8 Central banks have little room for
error in a low-growth world in which over-leveraged and
commodity-dependent emerging economies and a slowing China are
major risks, top international financiers told the International
Monetary Fund's meeting.
Despite $7 trillion in quantitative easing from banks in
industrial nations since the global financial crisis, the world
is stuck in a "new mediocre" growth pattern, IMF chief Christine
Lagarde said on Thursday.
The IMF meeting comes as the Bank of Japan looks poised to
extend its money printing program, so-called quantitative
easing, as it stares down the barrel of a fifth year of
recession.
The European Central Bank is also expected to extend
quantitative easing, while the two major central banks closest
to raising rates, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of
England, are holding fire.
"It is not the kind of economy in which you can make a
mistake," Bank of England Governor Mark Carney told the meeting.
For both the Fed and the Bank of England, inflation targets
are far out of reach, although both insist they are ready to
hike rates, possibly by the end of this year.
Markets however are pricing in hikes only next year for
both.
The IMF has urged the Fed, Japan and Europe to wait for more
signs of recovery before tightening and Lagarde on Thursday
repeated her plea to Fed Chair Janet Yellen to stay her hand.
TURMOIL IN EMERGING MARKETS
Many emerging markets, once the world's fastest growing
economies that had been expected to shape a new world economic
order, are now in turmoil. Brazil, Latin America's largest
economy, is facing a leadership crisis and is in recession.
Russia is engaged in conflicts in Ukraine and Syria and has been
hammered by low oil prices.
China's growth is slowing, although Lagarde was optimistic
that the slowdown was manageable.
While the world's central banks' money printing programs
have staunched losses in the financial sector, they have failed
to reach their goal of boosting global credit.
With widening current account balances and excessive lending
to local companies, the IMF estimates that emerging market
companies are overleveraged by the equivalent of 15 percent of
their economic output, raising the risk of a sudden collapse in
credit and of banking crises.
The IMF cut its estimate for growth in emerging economies
for the fifth successive year this week, citing the collapse of
the "commodities supercycle" in which buoyant demand for raw
materials had boosted prices.
From a record of $145 per barrel in 2008, oil prices have
fallen to around $50, holing the budgets of major producers like
Russia and Angola, among emerging economies.
Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy called on Thursday
for cash-rich pension funds and institutions to invest in
infrastructure projects, although few seem willing to do so as
returns are uncertain in a low-demand world with the risk of
financial contagion.
"There are plenty of savings in the world," he told the IMF
meeting.
Lagarde repeated the Fund's mantra for structural economic
reforms and for those countries with the room to raise spending
to do so. However, that appears politically impossible in the
euro zone, while in the United States, Congress is deeply
divided.
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who has long
warned of the risks of "secular stagnation", or permanent damage
to growth, chided policymakers for relying on the same old tools
to boost demand.
"Traditional approaches of focusing on sound government
finance, increased supply potential and the avoidance of
inflation court disaster," he wrote in editorials published to
coincide with the IMF conference.
"Moreover, the world's principal tool for dealing with
contraction - monetary policy - is largely played out. It
follows that policies aimed at lifting global demand are
imperative."
