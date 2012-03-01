WASHINGTON, March 1 The possibility of a
sharp global slowdown has eased due to recent policy measures
adopted in the euro zone to tackle its debt crisis, the
International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, although it warned
that risks to global growth remain "squarely to the downside."
In a report to G20 finance ministers in Mexico at the
weekend, and only published on Thursday, the IMF said the euro
zone should act decisively on multiple front to successfully
resolve its sovereign debt crisis.
"The key risk remains that policies do not shift Europe
toward a 'good equilibrium' and fail to break adverse feedback
loops between real, fiscal, and financial sectors," the IMF
said.
(Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)