WASHINGTON, March 1 The probability of a
sharp global slowdown has eased due to recent policy measures
adopted in the euro zone to tackle its debt crisis, the
International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, but it warned
risks to world growth remain "squarely to the downside."
In a report to G20 finance ministers in Mexico over the
weekend and only published on Thursday, the IMF said the euro
zone should act decisively on multiple fronts to successfully
resolve its sovereign debt crisis.
"The key risk remains that policies do not shift Europe
toward a 'good equilibrium' and fail to break adverse feedback
loops between real, fiscal, and financial sectors," the IMF
said, urging euro zone policymakers to increase a firewall by
about $500 billion to protect countries from financial
contagion.
The IMF said the European Central Bank should continue
injecting liquidity and stay fully engaged in securities
purchases to help shore up financial stability.
Meanwhile, ECB monetary policy should focus on ensuring
price stability, it said, adding that there was room to lower
the target policy rate if needed.
In the United States, Britain and Japan, central banks
should stand ready to expand unconventional measures if the
outlook worsens, the IMF said.
In emerging markets, the IMF said growth had slowed more
than expected, although risk perceptions had eased and capital
flows had resumed into emerging Asia, Latin America and South
Africa economies since the beginning of 2012.
In emerging countries with high inflation and public debt,
including India and some economies in the Middle East, a
"cautious stance" to policy easing was needed, the IMF said.
The IMF said higher oil prices were a risk to global growth
and repeated an earlier warning that the impact of an oil supply
shock in the Middle East "could be large" if supplies were not
increased elsewhere.
In particular, a halt in Iran's oil exports could trigger an
initial price increase of about 20 percent to 30 percent, the
IMF warned.
Saudi Arabia assured G20 finance ministers over the weekend
it was prepared to release more oil if necessary to make up for
supply disruptions, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told
a news conference on Sunday.
