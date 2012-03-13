(Adds background on IMF funds, G20 meeting)

MEXICO CITY, March 13 An agreement on whether to increase contributions to the International Monetary Fund may be reached next month when members of the fund meet in Washington, a senior Mexican government official said on Tuesday.

The IMF holds its spring meetings on April 20-22 in Washington and finance chiefs from the world's biggest economies will decide whether to boost the fund's resources.

"We hope there can be more solid progress in the spring session," Lourdes Aranda, who acts as Mexico's sherpa for meetings of the Group of 20 industrial powers, told Reuters.

Asked whether she was confident of a deal during the meeting, Aranda said: "I think so, yes."

Mexico chairs the G20 this year and the group's financial leaders said in Mexico City in February that they would wait for a euro zone decision on boosting the bloc's financial firewall before reaching any deal to bolster resources for the IMF.

"We still need to find out what happens in Europe regarding the contributions," Aranda said, ahead of a meeting by G20 sherpas in Mexico later this week.

G20 officials told Europe in stark terms it must put up more money to help struggling euro zone countries before the rest of the world pitches in additional cash to the IMF's war chest.

Germany, which has already made hefty contributions, has said it believes no more cash is needed. The United States led the push for more European action although it has no intention of sending more money to the IMF.