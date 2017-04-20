(Repeats with no changes to text)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, April 20 World finance leaders are
gathering on U.S. President Donald Trump's home turf on Thursday
to try to nudge his still-evolving policies away from
protectionism and show broad support for open trade and global
integration.
The International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring
meetings bring the two multilateral institutions' 189 members
face-to-face with Trump's "America First" agenda for the first
time, just two blocks from the White House.
"These meetings will all be about Trump and the implications
of his policies for the international agenda," said Domenico
Lombardi, a former IMF board official who is now with the Centre
for International Governance Innovation, a Canadian think-tank.
He added that IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde is
aiming to "socialize" the new administration to the IMF's agenda
and influence its policy choices.
The IMF in particular has sounded warnings against Trump's
plans to shrink U.S. trade deficits with potential measures to
restrict imports, arguing in its latest economic forecasts that
protectionist policies would crimp global growth that is
starting to gain traction.
Trump administration officials are now pushing back against
such warnings by arguing that other countries are more
protectionist than the United States.
Trump launched the week by signing an executive order to
review "Buy American" public procurement rules that have long
offered some exemptions under free trade agreements, and by
lashing out at Canadian dairy restrictions.
In addition to warnings on trade, the IMF on Wednesday
unveiled two studies pointing out dangers from fiscal proposals
that Trump is considering. These included warnings that his tax
reform ideas could fuel financial risk-taking and raise public
debt enough to hurt growth.
Making tax reforms "in a way that does not increase the
deficit is better for growth," added IMF fiscal affairs director
Vitor Gaspar.
The advice may simply be ignored, especially after U.S.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last month insisted that an
anti-protectionism pledge be dropped from a Group of 20
communique issued in Baden-Baden, Germany, said Eswar Prasad,
former head of the IMF's China department
"The IMF has little leverage since its limited toolkit of
analysis-based advice, persuasion, and peer pressure is unlikely
to have much of an impact on this administration's policies,"
said Prasad, now an international trade professor at Cornell
University.
Mnuchin's decision against naming China a currency
manipulator last week removed one concern for the IMF ahead of
the meeting.
Lagarde also noted on Wednesday that the IMF would listen to
all of its members, and work for "free and fair" trade
. Lagarde is set to interview Mnuchin on stage
during the meetings.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)