(Adds details, quotes, background)
WASHINGTON Nov 11 The International Monetary
Fund on Friday warned that advanced economies could fall back
into recession unless policy-makers move with greater urgency
to agree on policies to boost growth.
In a note prepared for the G20 summit in Cannes, France,
last week but only published on Friday, the IMF said the
economic recovery in advanced economies "remains in low
gear."
"Policy paralysis and incoherence have contributed to
exacerbating uncertainty, a loss of confidence, and heightened
financial market stress," the IMF said.
The fund said advanced economies urgently need to spell
out credible medium-term fiscal plans and outline further
financial sector reforms. In key emerging economies,
governments should allow for faster exchange-rate
appreciation, it added.
In particular, the IMF said there was "considerable
uncertainty" about how fiscal sustainability will be achieved
in the United States, Japan, and some euro area economies.
"To reduce this uncertainty, these economies need to move
quickly to put in place credible medium-term consolidation
plans, which will help preserve room for adequate short-term
fiscal support to the recovery," it added.
The G20 summit was taken up with trying to avert a euro-
zone meltdown, in particular in Greece and Italy.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Jan Paschal)