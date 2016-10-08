WASHINGTON Oct 8 The International Monetary
Fund's steering committee on Saturday called on member countries
to use all policy tools to support a global economic recovery
that continues "slowly and unevenly."
"Overall, uncertainty and downside risks are elevated, while
longstanding headwinds persist," the International Monetary Fund
and Financial Committee said in a communique.
"We reinforce our commitment to strong, sustainable,
inclusive, job-rich and more balanced growth. We will use all
policy tools - structural reforms, fiscal and monetary policies
- both individually an collectively," it said.
