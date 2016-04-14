WASHINGTON, April 14 Argentina's first debt issue in more than a decade is seeing "awesome" demand from investors, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Thursday.

"The demand is awesome," Prat-Gay said at an event on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington. He was describing the road show Argentine officials have been doing to gauge demand for a debt issue which Prat-Gay said would likely be offered on Monday. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)