WASHINGTON, April 14 Argentina's government is targeting an inflation rate no higher than 25 percent this year, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Thursday.

Prat-Gay, speaking at an event on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington, said the country's new right-of-center government is aiming for inflation to be between 20 and 25 percent. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Daniel Bases; Editing by Paul Simao)