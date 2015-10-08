LIMA Oct 8 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Thursday the slowdown in emerging economies was
already hurting Japan's exports, though he stressed that there
was no change to his view the economy was set to continue a
moderate recovery.
Kuroda was also optimistic on the outlook for China's
economy, saying that he "won't be surprised" to see the
country's growth meet the International Monetary Fund's
forecasts of near 7 percent growth.
"China still has room to deploy further fiscal and monetary
steps," Kuroda told reporters upon arrival in Lima to attend
meetings of the International Monetary Fund and Group of 20
finance leaders.
The BOJ held off on expanding stimulus on Wednesday, even as
slumping exports and falling oil prices threaten its rosy
projection that the economy is on track to hit its ambitious 2
percent inflation target next year.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)