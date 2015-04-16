WASHINGTON, April 16 Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday defended the central bank's rosy
inflation forecasts, saying the gap with the gloomy estimates
made by the IMF were mostly due to how each side perceives the
output gap and inflation expectations.
"The IMF seems to predict that prices won't rise much, but
we think the output gap will narrow significantly and inflation
expectations will heighten in the long run. We expect inflation
to steadily accelerate toward 2 percent," Kuroda said on arrival
in Washington to attend the Group of 20 finance leaders'
gathering.
On the International Monetary Fund's recommendation that the
BOJ should buy more private assets if it were to ease again,
Kuroda said what kind of measures the bank will take will depend
on economic and market conditions at the time.
