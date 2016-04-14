NEW YORK, April 13 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday there are "many ways" to expand monetary policy further if risks threaten the achievement of the central bank's 2 percent inflation target.

He also reiterated that the BOJ's monetary easing steps were not directly targeted at weakening the yen.

"At this stage we don't see any technical limitation to quantitative and qualitative easing, meaning there is no technical limitation of continuing large-scale purchases of Japanese government bonds," he said at a Columbia University seminar. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)