NEW YORK, April 13 Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday there are "many ways" to
expand monetary policy further if risks threaten the achievement
of the central bank's 2 percent inflation target.
He also reiterated that the BOJ's monetary easing steps were
not directly targeted at weakening the yen.
"At this stage we don't see any technical limitation to
quantitative and qualitative easing, meaning there is no
technical limitation of continuing large-scale purchases of
Japanese government bonds," he said at a Columbia University
seminar.
