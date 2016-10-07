(Adds Goldfajn comments and context)
By Christian Plumb
WASHINGTON Oct 7 Brazilian central bank chief
Ilan Goldfajn said on Friday that inflation seemed to be
receding, but doubts remained on whether that declining trend
will continue ahead.
Inflation in Brazil eased more than expected in September to
its lowest for that month in nearly two decades, further raising
bets that the central bank will cut some of the world's highest
interest rates.
Speaking to investors on the sidelines of the International
Monetary Fund and World Bank fall meeting, Goldfajn said he has
seen some improvement in inflation expectations.
"The evolution of prices indicates an ongoing
disinflationary process, but the speed of disinflation is still
uncertain," Goldfajn said in his speech.
In a press briefing after the speech, Goldfajn said the
recent drop in food prices was a positive sign as well as the
advance of austerity measures in Congress that bolsters
confidence.
At its next meeting on Oct 18-19, the bank is widely
expected to cut its benchmark Selic rate that at 14.25 percent
is one of the highest among G20 economies.
