(Adds comment on housing, debt, business investment)
By Andrea Hopkins
WASHINGTON, April 22 Bank of Canada Governor
Stephen Poloz said on Saturday he was happy that Ontario has
brought in new measures to tackle the Toronto housing market,
saying a foreign buyers tax should help dampen demand and impact
the psychology of speculators.
"I'm happy that there are measures, it's a risk we've been
highlighting," Poloz told reporters on the sidelines of the
spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund.
"How will they work? Well, some of them are similar to what
happened in Vancouver, (that) seems to have had some effect on
the Vancouver market, we are still monitoring that, so I have
every reason to believe they will make a contribution," he said.
Ontario's provincial government last week introduced a 15
percent tax on property purchases by foreign buyers as part of
16 measures designed to cool the red-hot housing market in
Toronto, the nation's largest city.
A 33 percent increase in prices in Toronto in the year to
March, on top of a doubling in prices since 2009, had prompted
an outcry of concern about a possible bubble despite multiple
moves by the federal government to tighten mortgage rules.
Poloz said prices in Toronto had become divorced from
fundamentals, and there were signs that some form of speculative
demand had taken over based on an extrapolated expectation of
continued price gains.
"I think you are actually playing with, or trying to
influence, psychology more than fundamentals. Some of those
things (Ontario measures) were about fundamentals, so there are
many things going on," Poloz said.
"So it's kind of hard to predict how those measures will
affect how people think about those expectations."
Still, he reiterated that the quality of mortgage debt has
been improving as the government tightened mortgage lending
rules in recent years, building a cushion or resiliency into
financial positions.
With trade and protectionism at the top of the agenda at
the IMF and Group of 20 meetings in Washington, Poloz said
uncertainty remains high and policymakers need to be mindful of
an extra layer of geopolitical risk that has been more prominent
in the last year or two.
Asked about a recent move to bump up the bank's forecasts
for Canadian economic growth, Poloz said experiencing serial
disappointments "teaches you to be cautious," but a positive
surprise is at some point inevitable.
He also said that while there has definitely been an
improvement in investment sentiment, the level of planned
investment has not gone up.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Andrea Ricci)