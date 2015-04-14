(Adds remarks on AIIB, currency movements and yuan inclusion in
IMF basket)
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, April 14 Canada broke its silence on
Tuesday over whether it would take part in the China-led Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank, signaling it was actively
considering joining the institution despite U.S. and Japanese
reservations.
A senior Canadian finance official revealed the stance to
reporters ahead of meetings in Washington of the Group of 20
(G20) leading economies, saying Ottawa welcomed the idea of a
new Asian infrastructure investment bank.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
Ottawa wanted to make sure the AIIB's governance met the high
standards expected of such an institution and would take the
time needed to ensure it was something Canada would want to
join.
Britain surprised some allies last month in deciding to join
the AIIB, and was quickly followed by Germany, France and Italy.
Among the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized countries, only the
United States, Japan and Canada remain as absentees.
Washington had urged countries to think twice before signing
up to the bank, which it sees as a rival to the U.S.-dominated
World Bank.
The Canadian official also said the G20 would talk about the
increased risks from foreign exchange volatility, including
legitimate worry of the impact of the U.S. dollar's rise on
emerging markets.
The G20 has pledged not to target exchange rates for
competitive purposes, but the official said he didn't see
countries deliberating moving their currencies but rather the
currencies moving in response to monetary policies and economic
conditions.
Pointing to the euro, for example, he said it had fallen in
response to quantitative easing and to European economic
weakness.
The communique is more likely to focus on fundamental risks
to the economy than on exchange rates being a cause in and of
themselves, he said, but the G20 would need to be alert to
concerns that might arise in emerging markets.
He noted Bank for International Settlements research on the
challenge to emerging market companies which borrow in U.S.
dollars, and whose interest costs therefore rise if their
currencies depreciate against the greenback.
Regarding China, another live issue this year is Beijing's
desire to have its yuan included in the basket of currencies
that make up the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing
Rights.
But the official said the IMF Executive Board would only
start discussing this in May, with no decisions before the
autumn, and he said Canada would take a position once it had the
IMF's assessment.
