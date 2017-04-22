WASHINGTON, April 22 Bank of Canada Governor
Stephen Poloz said on Saturday he was happy that Ontario has
brought in new measures to tackle the Toronto housing market,
saying a foreign buyers tax should help dampen demand and impact
the psychology of speculators.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the spring
meetings of the International Monetary Fund, Poloz also said
uncertainty surrounding global trade remains high and
policymakers need to be mindful of an extra layer of
geopolitical risk that has been more prominent in the last year
or two.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Andrea Ricci)