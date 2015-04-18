WASHINGTON, April 18 The world has adjusted well
to divergent growth and monetary policy expectations but the
risk of a "sharp and disorderly reversal" in financial markets
remains, Financial Stability Board Chairman Mark Carney said on
Saturday.
"The risk of a sharp and disorderly reversal remains, given
compressed credit and liquidity risk premia," Carney, whose FSB
oversees the global financial system, said in a statement to the
International Monetary Fund's steering committee.
Carney, who is governor of the Bank of England, said market
participants needed to be mindful of the risk of diminished
market liquidity, asset price discontinuities, and contagion
across markets.
"The impact of lower commodity prices, a stronger U.S.
dollar and moderating economic growth may lead to further
challenges for the financial resilience of some emerging market
and developing economies, including the risk of capital flow
volatility," he added.
The FSB has agreed on a work plan to identify financial
stability risks associated with market liquidity in fixed income
markets and asset management activities, he said. It will also
address longer-term structural financial stability issues that
may arise.
It will discuss its initial findings at its next meeting in
September.
