By Jason Lange
| WASHINGTON, April 19
WASHINGTON, April 19 Chilean Finance Minister
Alberto Arenas on Sunday denied that uncertainty over his
government's economic reform agenda was contributing to a sharp
drop in investment in the copper-producing country.
Gross fixed capital investment in Chile plunged 6 percent
last year, part of a larger trend in Latin America brought on by
falling commodity prices.
But according to a report last week by the International
Monetary Fund (IMF), Chile's investment woes also appear related
to "uncertainty over the impact of policy reforms."
Mining firms in the country, for example, have expressed
worry over the plans of President Michelle Bachelet's socialist
government to strengthen unions. Business leaders have similarly
warned that a law pushed by Bachelet to hike taxes would crimp
investment.
Arenas, however, said falling commodity prices were wholly
behind the drop in investment. "This has nothing to do with the
reforms," he told Reuters in an interview while in Washington
for the Spring meetings of the IMF.
He said the government was making a concerted effort to make
up for the fall in investment by boosting public spending this
year by nearly 10 percent.
Chile's track record for sound fiscal management has left it
better positioned than many other emerging market nations to
weather the impacts of lower commodity prices and potential
turbulence in finance markets that could arise as the U.S.
Federal Reserve prepares to lift interest rates.
The IMF sees Chile's economy expanding 2.7 percent this
year, much faster than the 0.9 percent growth expected for Latin
America as a whole.
Arenas is a little more bullish on growth in his country,
expecting around 3 percent this year.
"Last year we had a climate of pessimism," he said. "Now
we've moved to a climate of moderate or cautious optimism."
(Editing by Eric Walsh)